Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMA. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens raised Comerica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.94.

NYSE:CMA opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

