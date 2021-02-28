Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CFO Sells $92,342.07 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $92,342.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CFX stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -887.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 45,235 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

