CoinDeal Token Price Tops $0.0178 on Major Exchanges (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. CoinDeal Token has a market capitalization of $835,970.89 and approximately $172.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinDeal Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.57 or 0.00458227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00070286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00075520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00081577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00052143 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.58 or 0.00458254 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00206311 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 tokens. CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com

CoinDeal Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars.

