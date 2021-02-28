Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director James A. Donahue Sells 20,000 Shares

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $893,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 374,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,719,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $43.45 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on COHU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Cohu from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.
Cohu Company Profile
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.
