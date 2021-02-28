Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at HC Wainwright

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $318,149.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,817 shares of company stock worth $2,374,447 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

