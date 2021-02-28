Cohen Lawrence B Raises Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 137.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,533,000 after acquiring an additional 529,614 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,814,000 after purchasing an additional 318,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after purchasing an additional 269,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 325,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,553,000 after purchasing an additional 142,452 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.00.

Shares of ROP opened at $377.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

