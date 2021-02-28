Cohen Lawrence B Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cohen Lawrence B cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 2.4% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,989.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total transaction of $71,789.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,444 shares of company stock worth $17,629,599 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.26.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $216.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

