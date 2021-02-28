Cohen Lawrence B Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.7% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. HSBC decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

