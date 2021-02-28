Cohen Lawrence B Acquires Shares of 3,800 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $70.74.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

