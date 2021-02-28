Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 on March 26th

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.755 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Cogent Communications has raised its dividend by 54.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $59.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $92.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $60.86.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 3,840 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $222,489.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $54,159.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at $538,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,190 shares of company stock worth $531,393. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

