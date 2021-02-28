CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target Raised to $25.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $894,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 27,129 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 169,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 236,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

