CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,131 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMS. Cfra cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

CMS Energy stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

