Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.1% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET opened at $73.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of -189.66 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $530,204.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,710.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $9,912,965.44. Insiders have sold 766,398 shares of company stock worth $61,989,287 over the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.