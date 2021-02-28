Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Down 15.7% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) traded down 15.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $34.60 and last traded at $35.01. 530,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average session volume of 147,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 277.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 258.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 688.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $580.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

