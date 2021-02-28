Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLH. UBS Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Harbors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.91.

NYSE CLH opened at $85.15 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $90.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.28.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Clean Harbors by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

