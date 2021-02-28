ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 48,223 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,223 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Gray Television worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 3rd quarter worth $881,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,445 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 377,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on GTN shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

GTN stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 73,808 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,372,828.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

