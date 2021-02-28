ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Chemed by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Chemed by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total transaction of $1,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,821,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,840. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:CHE opened at $445.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $330.01 and a 1-year high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

