ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,880,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,626,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,650,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,437,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,343,000.
Shares of NIO opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.53. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $66.99.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
