ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,880,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,626,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,650,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,437,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,343,000.

Shares of NIO opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.53. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NIO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

