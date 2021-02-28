ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,177 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,935,000 after purchasing an additional 388,709 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth about $35,325,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth about $19,750,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,815,000 after acquiring an additional 168,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 629,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,375,000 after acquiring an additional 166,325 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

In other news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.