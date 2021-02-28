ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,606 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Kadmon worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 22.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of KDMN stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $787.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

