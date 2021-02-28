ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 35.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNX. Cross Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $200,870.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,824.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX opened at $89.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.34. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

