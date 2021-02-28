ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,764 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $108,136.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,408.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $5,246,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,621,299 shares of company stock valued at $174,171,288 in the last three months. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $56.91. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

