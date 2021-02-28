Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of CLVT opened at $22.75 on Friday. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

