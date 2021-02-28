Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. Clarivate updated its FY21 guidance to $0.73-0.79 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.73-0.79 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $22.75 on Friday. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $33.55.

CLVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

