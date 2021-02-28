CKW Financial Group Sells 350 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

CKW Financial Group reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.50. 1,703,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,134. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus raised their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.64.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

