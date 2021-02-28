CKW Financial Group Sells 300 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CKW Financial Group lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 650 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in American Express were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,863 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,472,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,370. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $140.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.27.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.92.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

