CKW Financial Group Has $52,000 Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

CKW Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Celanese were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $138.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,933. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $142.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.48 and its 200 day moving average is $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

