CKW Financial Group Decreases Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CKW Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,163,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,579 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,974,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $481,692,000 after acquiring an additional 633,761 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,123,239 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $325,503,000 after acquiring an additional 430,296 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $141,654,000 after acquiring an additional 98,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAL traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,608,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,721,823. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.