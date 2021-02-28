CKW Financial Group Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

CKW Financial Group reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.1% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,314,000 after purchasing an additional 205,319 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,987,000 after purchasing an additional 94,400 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 189,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 198,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares during the period.

Shares of SHYG stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $45.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,503. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77.

