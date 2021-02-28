CKW Financial Group Buys Shares of 2,921 Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsons by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,839,000 after purchasing an additional 111,270 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,637,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,617,000 after acquiring an additional 157,001 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,334 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 414.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after acquiring an additional 470,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get Parsons alerts:

PSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Cowen downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

PSN traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.74. 762,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,972. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $43.37.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.