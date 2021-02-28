Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Sells $286,034.52 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total value of $286,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,765.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $133.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,183.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.