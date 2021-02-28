Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Sells $286,034.52 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total value of $286,034.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,765.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CTXS stock opened at $133.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,183.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.
