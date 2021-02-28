Citigroup Raises Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $123.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Freshpet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.94.

Shares of FRPT opened at $155.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,417.22, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.11. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $173.52.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 196.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,066,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter worth about $1,074,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

