Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $313.40.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $324.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,269. Cintas has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

