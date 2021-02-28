Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Downgraded by MKM Partners

MKM Partners cut shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $51.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $61.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

In related news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

