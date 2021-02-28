CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 2,820 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYND opened at $145.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.29 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.18 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day moving average of $147.58.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,164,835.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $1,778,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,420,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,221 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BYND shares. Cfra cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Longbow Research started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

