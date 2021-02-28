CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 2,263 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 610.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 888.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGG opened at $55.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average is $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

