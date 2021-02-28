CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 1,147 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

TAP stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

