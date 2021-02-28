CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $105.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.21. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $109.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

