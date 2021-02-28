CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $913,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in United Airlines by 875.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michele J. Hooper bought 1,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UAL stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

