CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Infosys by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 178,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Infosys by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Investec cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Infosys stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.