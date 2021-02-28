CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys Shares of 300,000 Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Aurora Mobile stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. Aurora Mobile Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $618.24 million, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter.

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

