CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 1,462 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Italy increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 1,828,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,311,000 after buying an additional 529,516 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,599,000 after buying an additional 148,651 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,159,000 after purchasing an additional 61,792 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,185,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ferrari by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of RACE opened at $197.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.34. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $127.73 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.