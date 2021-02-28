CI Investments Inc. Sells 3,601 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The AES were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 1,729.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

