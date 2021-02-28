CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,929 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of NYSE WDR opened at $25.09 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

