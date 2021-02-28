CI Investments Inc. Invests $432,000 in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBAC. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 499.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 141,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 500.8% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 132,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get RedBall Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RedBall Acquisition stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $12.40.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.