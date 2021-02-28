CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Jabil by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 388,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,713 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 355.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 53,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 209.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 70,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 47,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

JBL opened at $43.17 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,375,057. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

