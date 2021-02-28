CI Investments Inc. Has $502,000 Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,099,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 44,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average is $59.28.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

