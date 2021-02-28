CI Investments Inc. Has $384,000 Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in AECOM by 29.4% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,731,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,730 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 1,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,088,309 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in AECOM by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 702,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,396,000 after buying an additional 52,967 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,912,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AECOM by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 512,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 39,346 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

ACM stock opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.36. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

