Chromia Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Chromia has a total market cap of $23.99 million and $9.84 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.0558 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00056800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.36 or 0.00723914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00028595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00034847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00059283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00040784 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,797,224 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

