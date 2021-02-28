Christopher Codington Work Sells 7,355 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $354,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Codington Work also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Christopher Codington Work sold 3,644 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $165,255.40.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $216,720.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Christopher Codington Work sold 19,873 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $755,571.46.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $45.08 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $48.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 57.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 41.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,261 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 51.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,278 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

